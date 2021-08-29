Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its position in ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML stock traded up $21.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $832.92. 659,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,248. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $740.79. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $834.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $349.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

