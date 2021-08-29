Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 523 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.7% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,836,800,000 after buying an additional 189,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,492,831,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $450.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $460.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.