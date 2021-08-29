Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $39.40. 4,026,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,633. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

