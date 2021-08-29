Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. The Progressive accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.50.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, dropped their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

