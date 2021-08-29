Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,965,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

