IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,118 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.58% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth $255,000.

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $33.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $36.18.

