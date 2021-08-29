IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of IQVIA worth $44,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $259.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $263.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

