IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Decreased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.8% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.14% of IQVIA worth $63,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

IQV stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $259.55. 459,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,806. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $263.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

