Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,618. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,690.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $334,779. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

