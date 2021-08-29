iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 324.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000.

STIP opened at $106.51 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.02 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.22.

