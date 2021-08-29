iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $86.24 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

