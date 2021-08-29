iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,065,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 268,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $52.85. 898,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,081. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48.

