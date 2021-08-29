iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Intrust Bank NA’s 2nd Largest Position

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.0% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $51,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,007,747 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.62.

