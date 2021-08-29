iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.9% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. 6,007,747 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.62.

