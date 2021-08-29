iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is CKW Financial Group’s 3rd Largest Position

CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 10.6% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CKW Financial Group owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $67,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,329,000 after purchasing an additional 717,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swan Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,151,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758,944. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.38. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

