iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Rollins Financial increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 92,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 679,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,071,000 after acquiring an additional 129,626 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of ITOT opened at $103.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $103.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.28.

