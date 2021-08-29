iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,482,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,118 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 5.1% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 1.59% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $239,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

