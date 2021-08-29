iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,460,000 after acquiring an additional 429,368 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,991,000 after acquiring an additional 271,800 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.10. 5,545,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955,459. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.