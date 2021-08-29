iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 2.0% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $3,685,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,127. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.27.

