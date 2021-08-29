iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.36% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27.

