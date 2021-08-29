iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,042,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $910,000.

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $113.23 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $79.49 and a 1-year high of $113.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.92.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

