iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Increased by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,489 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

