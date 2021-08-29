iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Intrust Bank NA’s 8th Largest Position

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.20. The company had a trading volume of 723,547 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.33. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

