iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,526 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $118,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $105.53 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.39.

