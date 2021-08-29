iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $103.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.37.

