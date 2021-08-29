iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after acquiring an additional 515,993 shares during the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,007,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 410,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after acquiring an additional 388,328 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.