iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stake Trimmed by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,164,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,858,000 after acquiring an additional 567,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,748,000 after buying an additional 361,560 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,078,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,323,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,855,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 569,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,099,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter.

LQD traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $135.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,670,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,493,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.94. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

