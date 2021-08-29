iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Increased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after buying an additional 814,445 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,560,000 after buying an additional 257,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,267,000 after purchasing an additional 230,547 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

