iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $21,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.60 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

