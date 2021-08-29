iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,055,000 after purchasing an additional 738,620 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,010,000 after purchasing an additional 722,054 shares during the period. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust now owns 2,142,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,880,000 after purchasing an additional 750,010 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $103.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $104.04.

