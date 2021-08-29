iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

