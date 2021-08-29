iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stock Position Reduced by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,054,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,260,292 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 5.3% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.69% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $42,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

