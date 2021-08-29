iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the July 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EWZS stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,813 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

