iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA opened at $80.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

