iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.70. 24,935,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,792,820. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

