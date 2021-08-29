iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is American Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $30,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $189,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of SCZ traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.32. 2,189,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,506. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $77.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

