iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 60,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. 1,327,571 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

