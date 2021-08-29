iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth $402,000.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $131.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.63. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $131.94.

