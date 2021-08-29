iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,892 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $40,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

