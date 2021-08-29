iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.21. The company had a trading volume of 642,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,784. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

