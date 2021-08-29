iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $26,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $253.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $253.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

