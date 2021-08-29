iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Boosted by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 2.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Derby & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 144,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,063 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.20. 50,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,186. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $186.62 and a 12-month high of $267.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

