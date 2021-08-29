iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,751 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,492,000 after acquiring an additional 547,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,524,000 after acquiring an additional 388,780 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 232,950 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,334,000 after acquiring an additional 170,078 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.09. 1,043,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,706. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

