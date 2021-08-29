iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,690 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises 3.3% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.33. 38,221,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,843,607. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

