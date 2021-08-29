iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.94 on Friday, reaching $452.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,064. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $452.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

