iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Capital Analysts LLC’s Largest Position

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $141,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.94 on Friday, reaching $452.19. 4,033,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,064. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $452.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

