iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,064. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $452.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.