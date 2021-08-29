iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,050 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $443,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $452.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $452.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

