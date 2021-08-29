iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,954 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSG. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth $30,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 15,852.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,918 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,954 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth $9,779,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

GSG stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

