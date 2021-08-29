iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $103.64. 548,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

